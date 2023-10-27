‘Hitchhiking Ghosts:’ Florida tour guide says spirits follow people home

Most jobs don’t come with a warning, but this one does.

“A ghost will go home with you. You do these tours they are going to come home they are going to visit you,” Ghost tour guide Ting Rappa said.

It is a warning she gives when hiring guides to take people around the Greenwood Cemetery in Orlando.

Rappa said she doesn’t allow the spirits inside of her house.

“I will stop them at my front door. My dog will come greet me. If my dog looks behind me I will go ‘You are not welcome in the home. I will see you guys tomorrow night back in downtown.’”

Greenwood Cemetery is one of Central Florida’s oldest cemeteries and is the resting spot of many of the city of Orlando’s founders.

Once or twice a year it also plays home to ghost tours facilitated by American Ghost Adventures, which is owned by Rappa.

She offers tours around other parts of Orlando but said this experience is different.

“This is the only location I can tell people, I cannot guarantee you friendly interactions with spirits. People can get scratched, they can get touched here. There are different people there. There are different spirits there,” Rappa said.

She said the spooky experiences started soon after she and her partner started offering tours at the site.

While he was taking a group around the grounds she said they saw another group of people about 200 feet in front of them.

“He was in the military area and they saw apparitions marching. His entire group saw apparitions with lights walking and the lights disappeared into thin air, and nobody else was there,” she said.

Rappa said tours can get so scary that some people don’t finish.

“There are a lot of shadow figures that walk through there and voices that you cannot explain,” she said.

The tour guide said specialized equipment does help explain some of the interactions. She said the spirits communicate via flashlights and will sometimes lead you back to their headstones.

