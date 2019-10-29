Florida Foodie: The mind behind Orlando's only Lao restaurant

ORLANDO, Fla. - There's a big variety of restaurants in Orlando for the foodie looking to sample some Pan-Asian cuisine.

There are plenty of options for Chinese, Vietnamese, Thai and Japanese, but in the entire city there is only one place for Lao food.

Sticky Rice co-owner Kevin Phanhvilay joined us on this week's Florida Foodie to talk ramen, Lao food culture and how his love for pop culture ties into his personality and food.

Phanhvilay grew up learning to cook from his mother also spent three years in Laos taking in the food and the atmosphere of his family's homeland.

It's an atmosphere he brought with him to Sticky Rice to share with us here in Central Florida.

The Laotian-American's restaurant looks like something out of a night market with large family-style tables and low-to-the-ground seating to transport you back to the motherland.

Did this week's episode of Florida Foodie make you hungry? Click here to plan your next trip to Orlando's little slice of Laos.

