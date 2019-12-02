Curious just how far your dollar goes in Orlando?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding affordable apartments in Orlando with a budget of up to $2,000/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

10201 Lee Vista Blvd. (Vista East)

Listed at $1,922/month, this 1,337-square-foot three-bedroom, three-bathroom apartment is located at 10201 Lee Vista Blvd.

In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood flooring and a dishwasher. The building has garage parking and secured entry. Pet owners, take heed: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The listing specifies a $400 nonrefundable pet fee.

Walk Score indicates that this location requires a car for most errands, has minimal bike infrastructure and offers limited transit options.

2333 Lake Debra Drive

Next, there's this three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom residence situated at 2333 Lake Debra Drive. It's listed for $1,909/month for its 1,646 square feet.

The building offers garage parking and a swimming pool. In the residence, expect to see a walk-in closet and a deck. Pet owners, take heed: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

According to Walk Score, this location is car-dependent, is somewhat bikeable and offers limited transit options.

4000 Maguire Blvd. (Colonial Town Center)

Located at 4000 Maguire Blvd., here's a 1,096-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,932/month.

The listing promises hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet, in-unit laundry and a dishwasher in the apartment. When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking and secured entry. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Look out for a $350 pet fee.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is moderately walkable, is convenient for biking and has some transit options.

401 E. Robinson St. (Lake Eola Heights)

Listed at $1,950/month, this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 401 E. Robinson St.

The building offers garage parking, a gym and a swimming pool. In the apartment, you can expect a balcony, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. Pets are not allowed.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is quite walkable, is very bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

5173 Andrea Blvd. (Dover Manor)

Finally, there's this three-bedroom, two-bathroom residence situated at 5173 Andrea Blvd. It's also listed for $1,950/month for its 1,606 square feet.

In the unit, you can expect stainless steel appliances. The building offers outdoor space and a swimming pool. Good news for pet lovers: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that this location isn't very walkable, is relatively bikeable and has some transit options.

