Apartments for rent in Orlando: What will $1,000 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Orlando?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring apartment rentals in Orlando with a budget of up to $1,000/month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

5953 Curry Ford Road (Engelwood Park)

Listed at $909/month, this 550-square-foot studio apartment is located at 5953 Curry Ford Road.

In the unit, you can expect a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting and a dishwasher. The building offers garage parking. Good news for pet lovers: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Look out for a $300 pet fee.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is somewhat walkable, is very bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

5785 Gatlin Ave. (South Semoran)

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence located at 5785 Gatlin Ave. It's listed for $925/month for its 735 square feet.

The building features outdoor space, a gym, secured entry and a swimming pool. You can also expect a renovated kitchen and a walk-in closet in the residence. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted. The listing specifies a $75 application fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location isn't very walkable and has some bike infrastructure.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

4572 Commander Drive (South Semoran)

Here's a 735-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode at 4572 Commander Drive that's also going for $925/month.

The unit comes with a ceiling fan and a walk-in closet. The building offers secured entry, outdoor space, a gym and a swimming pool. Animals are not welcome. Look out for a $75 application fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable and has some bike infrastructure.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

5317 Curry Ford Road (Dover Manor)

Located at 5317 Curry Ford Road, here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence that's listed for $925/month.

In the unit, expect to see hardwood flooring. The building includes outdoor space as an amenity. Pet lovers are in luck: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Look out for a $50 application fee.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area isn't very walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

5924 Curry Ford Road (Lake Frendrica)

Here's a 600-square-foot studio apartment at 5924 Curry Ford Road that's going for $939/month.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate a swimming pool and a gym. You can also expect to see a dishwasher and a balcony in the apartment. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Look out for a $300 pet fee.

Walk Score indicates that this location is somewhat walkable, is quite bikeable and has some transit options.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)

