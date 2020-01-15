What apartments will $1,200 rent you in Central Business District, this month?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Central Business District?

According to Walk Score, this Orlando neighborhood is friendly for those on foot, is convenient for biking and offers many nearby public transportation options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one-bedroom in Central Business District is currently hovering around $1,250.

So, what might you expect to find if you've got a budget of $1,200/month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental offerings, via Zumper and Apartment Guide. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

2 N. Lucerne Circle West

Listed at $1,140/month, this 770-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo is located at 2 N. Lucerne Circle West.

In the condo, expect to find air conditioning and a balcony. The building offers a swimming pool, assigned parking and a fitness center. Cats and dogs are not allowed. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

151 E. Washington St.

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit over at 151 E. Washington St. It's listed for $1,150/month for its 554 square feet.

When it comes to building amenities, expect a swimming pool and a fitness center. The unit also features hardwood flooring and stainless steel appliances. Canine companions are permitted. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

204 E. South St.

Finally, check out this 785-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit that's located at 204 E. South St. It's listed for $1,200/month.

Building amenities include secured entry, concierge service and a swimming pool. Cats and dogs are not allowed. The listing specifies a $75 application fee.

