Budget apartments for rent in Central Business District, Orlando

According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one-bedroom in Central Business District are hovering around $1,250, compared to a $1,014 one-bedroom median for Orlando as a whole.

So how does the low-end pricing on a Central Business District rental look these days — and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings from Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, is very walkable, is very bikeable and has good transit options.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

2 N. Lucerne Circle West

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo, situated at 2 N. Lucerne Circle West, is listed for $1,140/month for its 770 square feet.

In the unit, you'll find a balcony and air conditioning. The building features a swimming pool, a gym and outdoor space. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

(See the complete listing here.)

204 E. South St.

Then there's this 785-square-foot space with one bedroom and one bathroom at 204 E. South St., listed at $1,200/month.

The building features secured entry, a concierge service and a swimming pool. Pets are not allowed. The listing specifies a $75 application fee and a $1,200 security deposit.

(See the listing here.)

480 N. Orange Ave.

Finally, check out this 532-square-foot studio apartment at 480 N. Orange Ave., listed at $1,223/month.

The building offers garage parking and secured entry. The apartment also features a walk-in closet, dishwasher and hardwood floors. Pet owners, take heed: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

(Here's the listing.)

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Additionally, if you’re an agent or a broker, read on for real estate marketing ideas to promote your local listing.

Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.