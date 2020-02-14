What apartments will $1,600 rent you in Central Business District, this month?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Central Business District?

According to Walk Score, this Orlando neighborhood is very walkable, is quite bikeable and has excellent transit. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Central Business District is currently hovering around $1,250.

So, what might you expect to find if you've got $1,600/month earmarked for your rent? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental offerings, via Zumper and Apartment Guide. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

480 N. Orange Ave.

Listed at $1,548/month, this 1,036-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 480 N. Orange Ave.

In the unit, the listing promises a walk-in closet, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting and a dishwasher. The building boasts secured entry and garage parking. Both cats and dogs are allowed.

860 N. Orange Ave.

Next, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo over at 860 N. Orange Ave. It's listed for $1,550/month for its 995 square feet.

When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center and outdoor space. The condo also includes carpeted floors and air conditioning. Cats and dogs are not allowed. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

899 N. Orange Ave.

Here's an 807-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 899 N. Orange Ave. that's going for $1,558/month.

The unit comes with a walk-in closet and a dishwasher. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate garage parking and secured entry. Both cats and dogs are allowed.

300 E. South St.

Finally, check out this 1,215-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom unit that's located at 300 E. South St. It's listed for $1,600/month.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate a fitness center, on-site laundry, a swimming pool, assigned parking and secured entry. You can also expect to see a walk-in closet in the unit. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

