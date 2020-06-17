What apartments will $1,200 rent you in South Semoran, right now?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in South Semoran?

According to Walk Score, this Orlando neighborhood is car-dependent, has some bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in South Semoran is currently hovering around $950.

So, what might you expect to find with a budget of $1,200/month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental offerings, via Zumper and Apartment Guide. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

5737 Gatlin Ave.

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Listed at $1,150/month, this 1,054-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 5737 Gatlin Ave.

In the apartment, the listing promises high ceilings. The building has secured entry, a swimming pool, outdoor space and additional storage space. Cats and dogs are not welcome. The listing specifies a $1,150 security deposit and a $75 application fee.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

4818 S. Semoran Blvd.

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Next, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom unit over at 4818 S. Semoran Blvd. It's also listed for $1,150/month for its 851 square feet.

The building boasts on-site management. In the unit, the listing promises both air conditioning and central heating. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

5713 Gatlin Ave.

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Next, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment located at 5713 Gatlin Ave. It's listed for $1,150/month for its 1,101 square feet.

Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

4536 Commander Drive

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Here's a 1,054-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom unit at 4536 Commander Drive that's going for $1,200/month.

Look for granite countertops, a ceiling fan and air conditioning in the unit. The building has a swimming pool, secured entry and outdoor space. Animals are not welcome. Look out for a $75 application fee.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)

4115 S. Semoran Blvd.

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Located at 4115 S. Semoran Blvd., here's a 1,214-square-foot two-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom unit that's also listed for $1,200/month.

The residence offers a walk-in closet and stainless steel appliances. Amenities offered in the building include secured entry and a swimming pool. Good news for animal lovers: Both dogs and cats are allowed here. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Additionally, read on for five marketing tips for real estate agents to showcase local market expertise.

Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.