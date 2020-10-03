Meet the candidates: Here’s who’s running for US House District 2

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – Florida’s 2nd Congressional District is the largest congressional district in Florida by land area and includes a lot of the counties in the Panhandle, as well as Marion County. Incumbent Neal Dunn currently holds the seat for U.S. House District 2 and is facing write-in candidate Kim O’Connor on the November ballot.

[2020 VOTER GUIDE: Everything you need to know ahead of the presidential election]

Here’s what you need to know about the candidates:

Neal Dunn (R)

Congressman Dunn first assumed office in 2017. His current term ends in January 2021, if he doesn’t win the re-election. According to his campaign website, he attended Washington and Lee University, where he was honored as a Distinguished Military Graduate. He then attended George Washington University Medical School and completed his residency training at Walter Reed Army Medical Center. After that, he served 10 years in the U.S. Army and in 1990, moved to North Florida. That’s where he began his Urology practice at Panama City. At the beginning of the 116th Congress, Dunn was appointed to serve on the House Committee on Veterans' Affairs, the House Committee on Agriculture, and the House Committee on Science, Space and Technology. He has sponsored bills supporting veterans and coastal communities, as well as voted for protecting and securing Florida’s coastline.

Kim O’Connor (WRI)

This independent attorney is a write-in candidate. She first graduated from the University of South Florida with a philosophy degree then got her law degree at the University of Florida. She had her own legal practice and has served as the assistant city attorney in Key West. Her political experience includes her time as Hillsborough County Soil and Water Conservation Supervisor, District 2 and Ochlockonee River Soil and Water Conservation Supervisor, District 3. Her campaign website says she supports legalizing marijuana, Medicare for all and Black Lives Matter.

Election Day is Nov. 3.

Click here or visit ClickOrlando.com/results2020 to learn more about what you can expect to see on your ballot.