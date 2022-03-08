Apopka voters electing mayor, commissioners Tuesday

APOPKA, Fla. – Voters in Apopka are will choose some members of their city’s government Tuesday.

City of Apopka residents will vote for a mayor and two commission seats up for election, seats 2 and 4. Here’s what the sample ballot for the Apopka election looks like.

[TRENDING: Videos show flooding in EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios after rainy night in Orlando | LISTEN: Alaska Airlines flight relays potential threat to Orlando Air Traffic Control | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

Incumbent mayor Bryan Nelson is up for reelection against challenger Kyle Becker. The race has been positioned as one deciding how growth should occur in Apopka.

The incumbent for commission seat 1, Alexander Smith, was unopposed and automatically reelected.

For commission seat 2, incumbent Diane Velazquez is running against challenger Wes Dumey.

For commission seat 4, Eric Mock and Nick Nesta are campaigning. Neither are incumbents.

Polls are open until 7 p.m. To find your polling place, go to the Orange County Supervisor of Elections website.

More information is available on the city of Apopka website.