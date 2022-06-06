Orange County voters: Your election info is in the mail

A voter casts his ballot during the Florida primary at the Orange County Supervisor of Elections office in Orlando, Fla., Tuesday, March 17, 2020 (Joe Burbank /Orlando Sentinel via AP)

ORLANDO, Fla. – If you’re registered to vote in Orange County, check your mailbox this week.

The county supervisor of elections office is sending out a “notice of elections.”

This mailer has everything you need to know about your voting status ahead of the upcoming elections in August and November.

Supervisor of Elections Bill Cowles said the purpose of this mailer is to give you a chance to review your information and get any updates to the elections office in a timely matter, so you won’t have any problems voting.

In addition to election dates and precinct information, the notice includes information about your party affiliation and whether you have an active vote-by-mail request.

These two things are important to check.

If you want to vote in any of the party primaries on Aug. 23, you need to make sure you are a member of the political party that corresponds to that primary election — for instance, if you want to vote in the Democratic governor primary, you need to make sure you are a registered Democrat. This is because Florida is a closed primary state.

If your listed political party affiliation is not the one you want, you have until July 25 to change it with the Orange County Supervisor of Elections.

Even if you do not have a political party affiliation, there will be nonpartisan local races on the ballot, including for commission and school board, so it is important to make sure your information is up to date.

Likewise, if you do not have an active vote-by-mail request, you will need to send one in so you can vote by mail in the August primary.

If you are a registered Orange County voter and you do not get one of these notice of elections, you need to contact the supervisor of elections office and update your mailing address.

And you can always check the status your voter registration on the Orange County Supervisor of Elections website, or check and update at RegistertoVoteFlorida.gov.