Mum's the word: Queen Elizabeth is hiring a party planner

It seems like the royal family is always dressing up for some occasion, doesn’t it? Unsurprisingly, there is someone who plans many of the events, and Queen Elizabeth is looking to fill the role.

The events coordinator job was listed on The Royal Household website as a permanent full-time position at Buckingham Palace.

If someone is really interested, they won’t have to have a degree or formal experience to be considered, but they will have to keep their lips sealed if they snag the role.

What exactly will the job entail?

“You’ll help organise and deliver some truly unique occasions, including Investitures, Garden Parties and State occasions,” the job posting states.

They will be events where royals and A-listers will be rubbing elbows.

Philippa Smith, the managing director of Silver Swan Recruitment Agency, which decides who snags the royal jobs, told Insider that there are no formal qualifications required for most jobs at the palace.

"The ideal candidate will have previous five-star service or hospitality experience, ideally within the private sector,” she said. “Any formal training or qualifications in addition to their experience would be advantageous."

The chosen candidate will get paid $34,202 (converted to U.S. dollars) per year and have 33 holidays.

The job opening closes June 9.

Click here if you'd like to check out the position.

