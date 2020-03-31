Dreaming of that next big trip? This website will help break down travel requirements, visa policies

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

If you’re a citizen of somewhere other than the United States, and you’d like to visit the U.S., you’ll need to get a visa. It’s safe to assume that most travelers and people are at least semi-familiar with this process.

But how does it all work?

In some cases, it’s easy. In other situations, things tend to look a little more complicated.

Whether you're curious about a friend visiting from another country or you're thinking of obtaining a visa yourself to go abroad, here is some key information.



So if you're exploring the idea of traveling, just entering a new country briefly or remaining somewhere for a longer period of time, here are some takeaways and facts.

Did you know ...

The United States immigration policy is the same for all 50 states, and might be similar for U.S. territories such as Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

But different visa regulations apply to the territories of Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and American Samoa.

Travelers of a few nationalities, including Canada, do not require either a visa or travel authorization to enter the country, some for a limited period and others for an indefinite stay.

Citizens of 39 additional countries around the world do not need a visa for the United States to stay for short periods in the country, but they are required to pre-register for an electronic authorization (ESTA) and receive approval before departure.

Did you have any idea there was so much to think about? And this is just the tip of the iceberg.

The ESTA is needed for citizens of 39 countries to visit the U.S.

Some countries require an embassy or consular visa to enter the United States.

Some countries don't require a visa to travel to the United States.





