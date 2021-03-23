Need an easy appetizer? Try this Tuscan-style crostini

Sometimes, the most simple things in life are the best things.
Take, for example, this Tuscan-style crostini made with tuna from Blue Harbor Fish Co.
Here’s what you’re going to do, either next time you have guests over, or even ahead of a family dinner:
Slice up a multigrain baguette and toast the bread.
Make a white bean puree out of drained and rinsed beans, garlic, lemon juice, pesto and olive oil. You’ll blend this until it’s creamy.
Then layer onto your bread the bean puree, a few arugula leaves and your tuna.
It’s just a few ingredients, but it packs massive flavor.
For the full recipe and more, click or tap here, or watch the “Getting Results For Dinner” video, just above.