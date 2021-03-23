Need an easy appetizer? Try this Tuscan-style crostini

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Sometimes, the most simple things in life are the best things.

Take, for example, this Tuscan-style crostini made with tuna from Blue Harbor Fish Co.

Here’s what you’re going to do, either next time you have guests over, or even ahead of a family dinner:

Slice up a multigrain baguette and toast the bread.

Make a white bean puree out of drained and rinsed beans, garlic, lemon juice, pesto and olive oil. You’ll blend this until it’s creamy.

Then layer onto your bread the bean puree, a few arugula leaves and your tuna.

It’s just a few ingredients, but it packs massive flavor.

