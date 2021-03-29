Why robotic surgery could be a better option than open surgery -- and when to know which is best

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Many people have heard the term “robotic surgery,” but what exactly is it?

The question often arises when patients must decide between using a surgeon who opts for this new and highly technical form of surgery or a surgeon who recommends traditional open surgery. Fortunately for patients, robotic surgery is less intimidating than it sounds and, in most cases, offers several advantages.

What is robotic surgery?

Robotic surgery -- or robotic-assisted surgery -- is a minimally invasive type of surgery in which surgeons use a console equipped with controllers that maneuver robotic arms.

The console, called a da Vinci surgical system, has a 3D high-definition camera that provides a clear and magnified view of the target area. Using the console’s tiny and precise instruments, the surgeon can create small incisions, cauterize, staple, grasp and perform other actions -- just as surgeons would with their hands.

While the term “robotic surgery” may sound as if a robot is performing the procedure, the surgeon is in full control of the movement of all the instruments.

Benefits of robotic surgery

Because it is less invasive and more precise, robotic surgery offers several patient benefits when compared to traditional open surgery. These include:

Smaller incisions

Lower risk of infection

Shorter hospital stays

Less pain and/or blood loss

Faster recovery times

Minimized scarring

Less reliance on narcotics during post-op

There also are several reasons why many surgeons prefer this type of technologically advanced form of surgery.

To begin with, some surgeons like robotic cases, as the visualization is far superior to laparoscopic surgery. Other aids in the robot platform can help surgeons better assess blood supply to organs, as well as identify important but hard-to-see structures, such as bile ducts.

Even the robotic stapler, for instance, has fail-safes that prevent mistakes.

Is robotic surgery better?

Though robotic surgery can reduce pain and healing time while allowing surgeons more or better control, it isn’t for everyone. Simply put, every surgical technique has its place.

In some cases, open surgery provides surgeons better access to the area on which they are operating. Other factors to consider are the patient’s medical condition and age.

More and more complex surgeries are being done robotically, however. Hernia surgery, for example, is far easier for some surgeons to perform through a robotic procedure. While it’s difficult to say which type of surgery is better for now, robotic techniques and instruments are only getting better each year.

In the future, patients may find the choice between robotic and open surgery an easier one to navigate.

For those who must undergo a surgical procedure, consider talking with your surgeon about which approach would work best for you.

