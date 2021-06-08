News 6 to air the SPORTYS. Here’s who’s up for the awards.

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Greater Orlando Sports Commission has unveiled the list of 52 finalists for the 2021 SPORTYS: Greater Orlando’s Night of Champions presented by Orlando Health Jewett Orthopedic Institute.
The 2021 SPORTYS will honor sports business professionals whose contributions and impact are vital in making Greater Orlando one of the country’s premier sports destinations.
The show will air on WKMG-TV News 6 and stream on ClickOrlando.com at 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 19.
The finalists were selected by a voting committee made up of members of the GO Sports board of directors. The finalists represent 33 different organizations throughout the Orlando area.
“Congratulations to all of the 2021 SPORTYS finalists,” said Faron Kelley, vice president of Disney Sports and chairman of the Greater Orlando Sports Commission Board of Directors. “We could not be more pleased to celebrate these tremendously talented individuals in our sports community. This year’s inclusive field of 52 finalists represent 33 different regional organizations, which is an increase from 21 organizations last year, showing the growing impact of the sports industry in Central Florida.”
The winners will be revealed during the televised event on Saturday, June 19.
2021 SPORTYS Awards, Finalists and Award Sponsors (finalists are listed in alphabetical order within each category):
Chairman’s Award of Excellence – presented by Pizza Hut
- To be revealed during the June 19 broadcast
Best in Business Operations – presented by AdventHealth
- Clyde Boutte, Orlando Venues
- Doug Patterson, Orange County Public Schools
- Jorge Senior, ESPN Wide World of Sports
- Jack & Lelani Travers, Jack Travers Waterski School
Best in Communications & Public Relations – presented by the Orlando Sports Foundation
- Natalie Casey, Track Shack Events
- Dan Forcella, UCF Athletics
- Joel Glass, Orlando Magic
- Casey Tanous, Full Sail University
Best in Corporate Partnerships – presented by Orlando Health Jewett Orthopedic Institute
- Michael Loulan, Orlando Magic
- Josh Mora, Full Sail University
- Dylan Tell, Orlando Solar Bears
- Amy Wise, 2022 Special Olympics USA Games
- Keshia Woodie, Orlando Magic
Best in Facility Operations – presented by 2022 Special Olympics USA Games
- Brian Barton, UCF Athletics
- Craig Borkon, Orlando Venues
- Marty Shirley, Orlando Health National Training Center
- Travis Rima, City of Leesburg
Best in Gameday & Team Operations – presented by Mission Inn Resort & Club
- Michael Bowery, Mission Inn Resort & Club
- Drew Donovan, Arnold Palmer Invitational
- Margaret Hill, West Lakes Partnership
- Tom Ward, Track Shack Events
Best in Marketing – presented by Berman Hopkins, CPAs & Associates
- Pedro Araujo, Orlando City Soccer Club
- Jade Mallard, Amateur Athletic Union
- Larry Meador, Evok Advertising
- Jimmy Skiles, UCF Athletics
Best in Sales – presented by Withum
- Travis Binkley, Visit Orlando
- Matan Cohen, Orlando Magic
- Brooke Smoley, UCF Athletics
- Chris Spano, Orlando City Soccer Club
Best in Social Responsibility – presented by Think Integrated
- Kurt Esser, Seminole State College
- Alan Gooch, Cure Bowl
- Garry Jones, Full Sail University
- Delise O’Meally, Institute for Sport & Social Justice
- Danny Trosset, Sports 4 The Kids
Best in Sports Media – presented by Full Sail University’s Dan Patrick School of Sportscasting
- Marc Daniels, UCF Athletics
- George Diaz, Growing Bolder
- Marcos Peres, Orlando City Soccer Club
- David Steele, Orlando Magic
Sponsorship Activation of the Year – presented by Osceola Heritage Park
- AdventHealth & Orlando Magic, COVID-19 Health & Safety Initiations
- Cheez-It & Florida Citrus Sports, “Wheel Live Fans” at the Cheez-It Bowl
- Orlando Health & Full Sail University, The Fortress Naming Rights, Research & Scholarship
- Orlando Health & Orlando Pride, Ad Astra Jersey Launch
Executive of the Year – presented by OUC The Reliable One
- Craig Borkon, Orlando Venues
- Michael Dowse, USTA
- Joe Dzaluk, Special Olympics 2022 USA Games
- Faron Kelley, ESPN Wide World of Sports
- Robb Larson, Osceola Heritage Park
- Alex Leitao, Orlando City Soccer Club
- Alex Martins, Orlando Magic
- Ciaran McArdle, XL Soccer World
- Pennie Parker, Rollins College
- Ricardo Villar, Florida Cup