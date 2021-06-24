Local attorney teams with Shaggy, Flo Rida to salute health care workers with a free concert

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Attorney Dan Newlin will bring Central Florida a free concert to celebrate the region’s health care workers.

“Our health care workers and first-responding medical teams placed their lives in grave danger this year. No one ever expected a pandemic, but when it hit, our health care workers were warriors, saving thousands of lives and providing kind and compassionate care to those who were suffering,” Newlin said.

Newlin, a strong believer in giving back to the community continued, “We want to thank our health care workers, with a free night of entertainment with musical artists Shaggy and Flo Rida.”

When all was shutting down at the onset of the pandemic, Newlin teamed with Shaggy and Flo Rida, offering words of encouragement through digital media and TV ads.

They also worked with Nemours Children’s Hospital in Orlando by purchasing emergency COVID-19 equipment to help ensure the safety of immunocompromised children.

“While many businesses were scrambling, including ours, on their business survival, we remained focused on what we do best -- helping our community in times of need,” Newlin said.

These days, local and state governments have allowed public events to resume; however, Newlin is asking for those who have not been vaccinated to please take proper social distancing precautions and wear a mask.

The Hard Rock Live has been cleared to allow 3,000 attendees to attend the free Shaggy and Flo Rida concert, set for 6 p.m. Saturday, July 17.

Anyone can register for tickets, but Newlin said he wants the majority of free tickets to go to health care workers.

“We must honor our health care workers and thank them for their commitment to our community during the pandemic,” Newlin said. “Our health care workers worked around the clock to fight for victims of COVID-19, and we’ll honor them with this extraordinary concert.”

