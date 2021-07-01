Considering a summer reading program? The prizes these days will blow you away

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

If you’re thinking about diving into a summer reading program, well, you’re not exactly first in line, as many of these initiatives have been underway for quite a few weeks now. But the good news is, there’s still time, if you want to get those pages and activities logged.

For example, consider the reading program hosted by the Orange County Library System: This year’s theme is Tales & Tails.

You have about one more month to get in on the action, as the program runs through Aug. 1. But here’s why you’ll want to especially: The prizes.

Of course, reading, getting outside, expanding your brain (or your kids’ brains) in all new ways -- those are the real rewards. But there are also the tangible prizes, which were made possible this year thanks to a generous donation from Window World of Orlando.

The company donated $50,000 to OCLS, so they could increase the number and quality of the prizes.

“I love kids. I love Orlando. I love Orange County Library System,” said Brian Tillman, owner of Window World of Central Florida. “I participated in summer programs when I was a kid, and I spent more hours than I can count at the library. I love that Window World can help kids have a special summer and get them interested in worthwhile things.”

How incredibly generous. (Provided by the Orange County Library System)

There are educational prizes, like laptops, e-readers and science kits, as well as items to promote healthy lifestyles, like bicycles. Up for grabs are also art sets, scooters, LEGO sets, camping gear, gift cards and more.

If you’d like to get in on the action -- or you’re already involved; good for you! -- be sure to tune in for the library’s End of Summer Celebration, set for 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7.

Join the virtual party on Facebook or YouTube as the group celebrates all the new things they’ve learned and stories they’ve read. There will be activities for the whole family, and even special mystery guests. That’s where you’ll find out if you’re a winner in that grand prize giveaway.

Just log at least 600 minutes of reading by July 31 to be entered.

Here’s more on those contest rules, if you’re curious. For example, only participants ages 0-17 are eligible to enter the grand prize giveaway. An Orange County Library card in good standing is required to win – including property owner and fee cards.

What are you waiting for? Learn more.