Best of Central Florida: Financial planner gives his opinion on popular Robinhood app, other investments

Best of Central Florida: Financial planner gives his opinion on popular Robinhood app

When it comes to finances, there is so much to consider, and it could be the difference in how we live out our life long-term.

On “Best of Central Florida,” Justin Clark and Makaila Nichols chatted with Joel Garris, president and CEO of Nelson Financial Planning, a family owned business that has been open since 1984.

Garris said initial meetings with the team -- which consists only of certified fiduciaries -- are done free of charge and is intended to be a holistic discussion about finances and things beyond investments.

Garris discussed how the Robinhood app, which allows people to invest in stocks themselves, often misses the notion of having a long-term perspective and misses the mark on being diversified in investments.

He also discussed the current market, retirement, what Social Security might look like in the future and other important items.

“Anytime you want to come in for a conversation, we’re happy to have you for that conversation,” Garris said.

