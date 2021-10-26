Is now a good time to become a real estate agent?

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Are you bored at your current job? Did you get laid off during the pandemic and looking for a career change? Or maybe you’ve been a stay at home parent looking for something new?

You may have seen friends or family turn to a new career in real estate since the market is so hot right now, but the question remains: Is it a good idea for you?

Real estate attorney Justin Clark and host of “You Have Real Estate” has some insight for you for those thinking they want to become a real estate agent.

At the end of the day, Clark’s guests on his show think it’s a great idea to become a real estate agent or a realtor. It’s a fast-moving job where you can make yourself a lot of money and not have to work the traditional 9 to 5 hours.

They also say Central Florida is one of the hottest markets to become an agent. There are so many people looking to buy and sell properties.

That being said, Clark’s guests say that only the strong survive. You have to be willing to put the work in, have a dynamic personality and always be willing to help your client at whatever hour of the day.

To find out more about the pros and cons of being a real estate agent or realtor, watch this week’s episode of “You Have Real Estate” above.