Best of Central Florida: Pools that will make your backyard feel like an oasis

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

If there is one thing Central Floridians know, it’s that it is hot over the summer.

There are plenty of ways to escape the heat, but most ways include being stuck inside with air conditioning. That is, unless, you have a pool in your backyard.

And we’re not talking some kiddie pool here. We’re talking about pools that will turn your backyard from a lawn of grass into an oasis of fun and relaxation.

Hosts Justin Clark and Makaila Nichols chatted with three different pool companies about all the things they can do to make sure you have the pool of your dreams in your backyard.

Makaila’s Choice: Pristine Pools

If there’s one thing owner Matthew Mahan can guarantee, it’s that he will be there every step of the way while your pool gets built by his company, Pristine Pools. From selecting the tiles for the pool to listening to the client’s ideas, Mahan and his team are there to make your dreams come true, as well as giving you a pool that will last a long time.

People’s Choice: Agua Construction

When it comes to having a team of people ready to transform your backyard into your wildest pool fantasies, look no further than Agua Construction. Field Supervisor Walter Miraballes can vouch for just how dedicated his team is to making sure the client gets every thing they’ve ever wanted with their pool. They will start from the ground up, but also make repairs or redesign your existing pool.

Justin’s Choice: Water Creations Inc.

If you’re looking for someone to build you a new pool who has years of experience, you have to go with Water Creations. Owner Chris Auerbach has been in the business for 22 years, and she has no plans on stopping anytime soon. Water Creations can bring you a sleek and modern design for your pool, or something fun that has lots of curves and swerves. Whatever your heart desires for your backyard, Water Creations can make it happen.