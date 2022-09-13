What can a library card do for you?

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

September is National Library Card Sign-up Month, and Orange County Library System encourages the community to “Get Carded.”

“Signing up for a library card is an opportunity to learn and grow,” Representative Anna Eskamani encouraged during her library office hours at OCLS this summer.

The library remains a vital hub in every community and a library card opens the door to a world of opportunity.

Best of all, it’s free.

Whether you’re a student, a parent, or anyone else, a library card is an invaluable resource.

According to Orange County Library System, a library card allows you to take advantage of a variety of free resources and offerings including:

Access to books, magazines, audio books, articles and databases.

Home delivery through MAYL (Materials Access from Your Library), which delivers materials right to the doorstep of customers.

Physical and digital media collections.

In-person and virtual events, classes and tutoring sessions.

Use of facilities at the Melrose Center in downtown Orlando designed for creatives, which has audio, video and photography production studios, driving and flight simulators, a makerspace with equipment that includes engraving, 3D printing and more.

Cultural experiences through the Local Wanderer program providing entry to Central Florida’s leading art and culture venues.

In addition, the library also provides passport and social worker services to the local community.

But how can one best use the resources a library provides?

The top way is to get a library card.

Ad

In addition to the gift of knowledge, anyone who signs up for a library card during the month of September will receive a free gift from OCLS, while supplies last.

Signing up for a library card has never been easier.

If you are an adult resident of Orange County, just visit ocls.info/card, or stop in at any of the library’s 15 locations with your identification.

Accepted forms of identification include Florida Driver’s License, Florida State ID, Driver’s License or State ID from anther state, U.S. Military ID, a passport, United States Permanent Resident card, Consulate Identification card, or Farmworker’s Association Membership card.

Visit this website to learn more or to find out how to sign up for a library card.