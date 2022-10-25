When is a good time to get a new roof?

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Replacing the roof on your house is probably the last thing on people’s minds when they think about ways to spruce up their homes, but that’s certainly not the case for those who live in Florida.

WIth hurricane season going on for so long that it does, Floridians have to be on their toes when it comes to prepping for a hurricane. Even more so, they have to be quick to make repairs when needed. As anyone who has lived thorough a major storm, roof shingles are some of the first things to go.

To get all your questions answered on new roofs, we reached out to Covenant Roofing for their expertise in all things roofs.

When it comes to replacing your roof, there are some things to think about.

According to Covenant Roofing, if installed properly with the best material, a new roof should last you anywhere from 15-25 years. Of course, that all depends on the wear and tare. In Florida, that can be worse because of hurricane season.

The most important thing Covenant Roofing suggests to do after you’ve sustained damage to your roof after a hurricane is to call your insurance company immediately. It’s important to get the ball rolling so you’re not stuck waiting on help. As you probably know, thousands of Floridians need help after a devastating hurricane, so the quicker you act, the faster your roof can be addressed.

There are some things you can do before hurricane season to make sure your roof is in best shape possible before a big storm.

If it’s been a few years since you’ve had your roof inspected, reach out to Covenant Roofing to have them asses your roof. That way, they can figure out if you need any upgrades before hurricane season begins. Your best bet of coming out of a hurricane with little to no damage is to prepare early.

Another thing you can do is picking a company that is good at what we do, and Covenant Roofing has the experience and expertise to make sure your roof stays as safe as possible during a hurricane. With over 34 years in the business, Covenant Roofing knows what to do to make sure you have the best roof on your home possible.