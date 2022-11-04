New logo will be guide for special events to celebrate library’s milestone anniversary

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Next year will be a special time for the Orange County Library System, and a new logo will serve as a way to celebrate quite a milestone.

On Nov. 8, 2023, the library will celebrate 100 years in existence and service to the community.

To commemorate that anniversary, the library has unveiled a new logo that will serve as a guide to many special events happening throughout the community, starting with their 100-Year Celebration Kickoff Event on Jan. 7 at Orlando Public Library.

At Orange County Library System’s kickoff event, not only will there be a library rededication ceremony, guests will also be able to partake in Music in the Library with the Z Street Speakeasy Band, discover non-alcoholic craft cocktails with Orlando’s first spirit-free speakeasy tasting lounge The Bandbox, join the Sorosis Club Secret Society in the Albertson Library Escape Room VR Game, and so much more.

The fun doesn’t end there.

Throughout the year, themed storytimes and crafts, music events, fiber arts projects, tech experiences and a signature author series will be held.

If you see the new logo around town or at your local branch, you’ll know there’s something neat happening or about to take place!

To learn more about the history of Orange County Library System, its founder and the many events throughout the year, simply visit this website or call 407-835-7323.