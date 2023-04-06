Nemours Children’s Health, News 6 teaming up to host Day of Giving

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

For those interested in providing help and hope to kids in need, April 17 will be an opportunity to do so.

On that day, Nemours Children’s Health, in conjunction with News 6, will host a Day of Giving in Orlando.

The event will feature Nemours Children’s patient family ambassadors, corporate partners and sponsors and volunteers throughout the day.

One hundred percent of the funds raised will benefit the hospital’s Compassionate Care Fund, supporting children otherwise without resources to receive critical treatment and care.

Click or tap here to learn more or how you can donate or become a sponsor for the event.