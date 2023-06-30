Craft lovers: This community project wants your fiber artwork for public display

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

There are countless summer activities to get into, but if you’re a craft lover, perhaps you’re seeking out something to hone your skills, or maybe even work on perfecting them, and to be part of something bigger.

Orange County Library System’s Yarnfiti Community Art Project is an event that allows fiber artists to do exactly that, while getting the opportunity to collaborate with other artists in the community.

“The idea to use yarn and fiber arts for the project stemmed out of the culture of yarn bombing and the public art (that was) created from the movement,” said Vanya Walker, instructional designer for Orange County Library System.

As the library system celebrates 100 years, fiber artists are encouraged to design their own element that features their favorite aspect of the library. They can also use any pattern and then contribute their talent to the annual community art installation.

Attending a fiber arts class or event is not required to participate in the Yarnfiti Community Art Project. If you are looking to learn how to create, there are in-person classes and events through which artists will be provided materials. For online participants, attendees are given access to a list of suggested materials.

Two people working on fiber art at the Orange County Library System. (Orange County Library System.)

Once the art is complete, everyone is encouraged to donate their piece to an Orange County Library System location by Aug. 31 or to take it to the Yarnfiti Installation Party on Sept. 22 between 2 and 4 p.m. Each piece that is donated will be assembled and displayed on the second floor at Orlando Public Library.

“Yarnfiti is a community art project where everyone can contribute to an art installation at the library,” Walker said. “We bring all items donated and interested contributors together to assemble the final project during our Yarnfiti installation events.”

[Click here to see images from a previous Orange County Library System Fiber Festival.]

Crafters who plan to participate in the event must have basic skills with knitting, crocheting, felting or sewing, Walker said, but added that free classes are hosted in fiber arts for all levels.

“All fiber arts classes list both the suggested level for the class -- beginner, confident beginner, intermediate and advanced -- as well as suggested skills for success,” Walker said.

[RELATED: Find fiber arts classes here.]

“Since the first installation in 2017, hundreds of fiber artists throughout the Central Florida community have contributed to this annual event,” Walker said of Yarnfiti. “Together, we have created tapestries of yarn formed into incredible oversized afghans, lush gardens and undersea landscapes. As with each annual project, I am excited to see how this year’s will take shape through the community’s efforts and creative vision.”

Disclaimer: A submission form must be included with each item or group of items submitted for the Yarnfiti Community Art Project. Items submitted without a copy of the form may not be used in the project. Access the form by clicking or tapping here.

For more information on creating fiber arts and donating them to the OCLS Yarnfiti Community Art Project, click or tap here.

To become a cardholder and see what other events are happening at a branch near you, visit the Orange County Library System website. You can also call 407-835-7323 or stop by any location.