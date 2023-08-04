This free service helps Floridians in need connect with social services and government assistance

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

We all experience highs and lows throughout our lives, but when someone struggles to make ends meet, it can often be hard to know where to turn for help.

If you are a Florida resident, you have access to an abundance of services at your disposal – and at no charge.

Right Service at the Right Time

The Right Service at the Right Time project is a grant-funded program that’s owned by the State Library and Archives of Florida and hosted and administered by Orange County Library System.

“The statewide project is designed to connect those in need of social services or government assistance with organizations that provide those services,” said Josh Fox, an Orange County Library System librarian. “The project connects customers with organizations that are able to assist them with their needs, eliminating the barrier of disclosing personal information to a social worker or librarian.”

It’s essentially a one-stop shop that can help residents connect to local government agencies.

The services people can access vary greatly, but include:

Helping people with daily needs like food and clothing.

Providing family assistance, such as counseling.

Aiding in finance issues, such as providing debt counseling.

Providing access to health care needs

Housing

Immigration

Jobs

Transportation.

The library system has not just decided what people have access to and ended it there. Officials are constantly seeking to update the website with new resources that can help to assist any and all citizens of Florida.

The portal is a great service for those who are unemployed, homeless or even under-employed.

Accessing Right Service at the Right Time

Anyone who has a device that can connect to a web browser can access the website. However, for anyone who may not have a browser-equipped cellphone or tablet, there are designated computers that can access it at most Orange County Library System branches.

“These computers are not tied into the regular PC reservation system and can be used to look for assistance without a library card,” Fox said.

When someone visits the Right Service at the Right Time website, all they must do is select the county in which they are looking for services. Then, they are taken to a page that lists assistance categories, several of which also have subcategories.

“A list of organizations providing programs for assistance will be available, along with a brief overview of what each service provides and any application the user would need to fill out to get started,” Fox said. “The patron would then work with someone on-site at the organization.”

Fox said the library system witnesses the program help Floridians often.

“Multiple library users access the site monthly to renew their food stamps, search for housing options and claim their unemployment benefits,” Fox said.

The bottom line is that Right Service at the Right Time removes a barrier for those who are seeking assistance in their daily lives.

If you would like to learn more about Right Service at the Right Time, or to find services that might be able to help you or a loved one, click or tap here.

*This project was funded under the provisions of the Library Services and Technology Act from the Institute of Museum and Library Services. Florida’s LSTA program is administered by the Department of State’s Division of Library and Information Services.

To become a cardholder and see what events are happening at a branch near you, visit the Orange County Library System website. You can also call 407-835-7323 or stop by any location.