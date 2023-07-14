These fun (and free) classes can grow your child’s critical thinking and communication skills

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

We’re well into summer break now, which means some kiddos might be starting to get a little restless.

It can be a job to keep kids busy during the summer, but it can be an even bigger one to get them engaged in activities that help them to grow as a person.

Orange County Library System offers hundreds of free technology classes for kids, tweens and teens aged 5 to 17. The library’s Technology Education Center, also known as TEC, houses classes for kids that include 3D design and printing, artificial intelligence, animation, business development, coding, digital media, drone piloting, electronics, engineering, gaming, mobile app development, productivity, robotics, video game design and web design.

“The technology training program offered at all locations of Orange County Library System provides interactive in-person and online opportunities across a wide range of technology topics and interests,” said Vanya Walker, instructional designer for Orange County Library System. “All classes are instructor-led but student-focused.”

Drone piloting

A child holds a drone at an Orange County Library System TEC Kids class. (Orange County Library System)

Walker said some of the library system’s popular offerings is the drone piloting classes, which present great opportunities for teens now and in their future.

“We explore the types of jobs available with approximate salaries, illustrating that these are lucrative opportunities in a wide range of industries,” Walker said. “Then, we look at the basic process to become certified. This can be done at 16, so drone operation could be the new trend in summer jobs.”

Gaming and game play

Orange County Library System TEC Kids class. (Orange County Library System)

Kids and teens of all ages can partake in classes with gaming and game play.

“Our current topics include chess, Pokémon TCG, and Dungeons and Dragons,” Walker said. “The experience can vary depending on the age the classes and camps were designed for, as well as the dynamics of the game. In all cases, we break down the experience into easy-to-understand chunks and always focus on fun.”

Below are some examples of what kids can expect from a Dungeons and Dragons class:

Ages 7-9: Let’s Play D&D: Heroes of Hesiod | Let’s Play D&D: The Champions of Elements

Walker said the D&D Heroes of Hesiod class is specifically designed for younger players.

“Students choose a character and are introduced to the personality, abilities and equipment of that character through play,” Walker said. “Students roleplay as the character while the instructor acts as the game master, providing the storytelling and roleplaying as non-player characters. It’s really fun watching the kids work together to tackle monsters and become protectors of their village.”

[Related: D&D author’s page with resources for the game]

Walker said as the players get older, they get to make more choices for their character and for the adventure.

“Dungeons and Dragons is always a cooperative game that explores different situations, encouraging emotional intelligence, problem solving and teamwork,” Walker said.

Ages 10-12

For 10- to 12-year-olds, Walker said Orange County Library System uses a modification of the D&D Adventures Club campaigns.

“These allow students to have a real experience playing D&D, but with age-appropriate situations and characters,” Walker said.

Ages 13-17

Teens aged 13 to 17 play real Dungeons and Dragons and currently run the campaigns Level Zero to Hero and Dragons of Stormwreck Isle.

Walker said for cooperative games like Dungeons and Dragons, the players must work together to solve problems.

“These could be defeating a monster, solving a puzzle or convincing a person to give them a quest,” she said. “Different character skills are explored and valued. Sometimes, brawn wins out, but often, intelligence or emotional intelligence wins the day.”

Walker said because kids must work together, they must explain their ideas and hear out other ideas, adding that D&D gives kids a range of experiences and skills that include communication, critical and strategic thinking, teamwork and good sportsmanship.

Children play and learn at an Orange County Library System TEC Kids class. (Orange County Library System)

She said for more casual gameplay, branches also have D&D boardgames and card games. And for more competitive classes like Chess and Pokémon TCG, kids learn to work within the rules, strategic planning and thinking.

Meeting the needs of the community

TEC Kids classes are designed and developed by instructional design professionals to meet the learning needs of the community, according to Walker.

“Each class focuses not on lectures but on learning by doing (and) encouraging students to use the software or hardware right at the start of class,” she said. “For every age -- from kids to adults -- learning should be fun.”

The great news for Orange County residents is that every Orange County Library System branch has the opportunity to offer these classes, camps and clubs.

“Each location schedules classes around local demand, with 204 in-person classes to choose from, so residents might not see the same classes scheduled at each location,” Walker said.

For more information on TEC Kids classes available in-person or online, click or tap here.

To become a cardholder and see what other events are happening at a branch near you, visit the Orange County Library System website. You can also call 407-835-7323 or stop by any location.