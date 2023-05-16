Summer events: All the fun stuff happening this summer (for free) at an OCLS library near you

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Summer, are you there? We’re ready for you.

It’s so close we can taste it now. For all the residents of Orange County who might be searching for something fun (and free) to do this summer, there’s no shortage at the Orange County Library System. Plus, there are prizes that come with some of them, too, for those who are actively participating.

Through the library system’s All Together Now: Kindness, Friendship and Unity summer program, residents have access to programs, classes and events in person and online.

If you want to get in on the program, here’s what you can do:

Spread your love for reading with a book from the summer booklists for early learners kids and teens

Read for at least 20 minutes each day.

Sign up for the Beanstack Challenge (we’ll tell you more about that below) and log your minutes online.

Beginning July 15, kids through the age of 18 who complete 300 minutes of reading can visit their local branch for a goodie bag, while supplies last.

There will also be a youth grand prize giveaway at the end-of-summer celebration.

The Beanstack Challenge is a perfect way to keep the kids -- and adults -- engaged through the summer. It’s this simple: Sign up for the challenge, log all your reading and activities, and earn a virtual badge during the process. Plus, there are opportunities for prizes along the way, for those who complete the reading challenge.

A young girl plays at an Orange County Library System event. (Orange County Library System)

At OCLS locations across the county, there are also story time readings for kids of all ages, pajama parties, interactive get-togethers, mobile lunches, technology classes, performances, science activities and more.

Registration is open now for the All Together Now: Kindness, Friendship and Unity summer program and the Beanstack Challenge. You can also view the full calendar to register for all upcoming programs and events.

Orange County residents can sign up for an OCLS card or visit any of the Orange County Library locations to register for a library card in person.

Click or tap here to learn more about all the programs and events running at OCLS this summer.