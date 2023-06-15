Free program helps individuals prepare for US naturalization test

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Florida is among the top 10 states where naturalized citizens reside, according to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. It’s safe to say, there are many others waiting to earn citizenship, too.

Orange County Library System’s Citizenship Inspired program was created specifically to help pre-naturalized citizens in Orange County be fully prepared to pass the U.S. Naturalization Interview and Test.

To be eligible for U.S. naturalization, applicants must be able to read, write and speak in basic English. Students in the Citizenship Inspired program learn these things through instruction, practice and in-class discussions.

The program teaches students the benefits and responsibilities of becoming a U.S. citizen, what to expect from the naturalization process and the specific requirements applicants must meet before applying for citizenship. Instructors do this by going over citizenship questions, practicing the citizenship interview and providing an array of other information about the process.

During each program day, students participate in three- to four-hour sessions to review various sections of the interview and test that include speaking, reading, writing and U.S. government and history.

Students attend the Citizenship Inspired program. (Orange County Library System)

“We review the N-400 application form and practice the 100 civics questions,” said Mila Porroa, Orange County Library System circulation clerk. “We practice reading, writing and conversational skills to prepare students for the interview.”

Porroa said students are provided an updated Citizenship Inspired handbook, and, at each session, instructors help students navigate the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services official website.

“We encourage students to create an online account to keep track of their application after they submit it,” Porroa said.

Sessions offered

Porroa said Citizenship Inspired series are offered all year long at various locations, and, depending on the branch, they might consist of in-person classes and/or Zoom meetings.

“Systemwide, OCLS offered 168 Citizenship Inspired classes to a total of 2,094 students in 2022,” Porroa said. “We encourage students to attend as many series as they need to prepare themselves. Some students attend more than one series, but others may only need one.”

She added that any student who needs to practice their English skills to pass the interview are highly encouraged to take more than one series.

“We also offer a mock interview or study session for students who have an interview appointment,” Porroa said.

The Citizenship Inspired program is for adult learners and is available for free to Orange County district resident cardholders, fee cardholders and Orange County property owner cardholders.

Orange County Library System’s South Trail location is hosting a Citizenship Celebration on July 8 for all students who have passed their naturalization test. It will be the first celebration since the pandemic.

To learn more about the Citizenship Inspired program, click or tap here.

To become a cardholder and see what other events are happening at a branch near you, visit the Orange County Library System website. You can also call 407-835-7323 or stop by any location.