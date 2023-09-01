Check it out: 4 things you probably didn’t know your child has access to with a library card

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Most understand that possessing a library card gives you the ability to check out books, but as a resident of Orange County, there are so many other benefits that come with it, as well.

With September being National Library Card Sign-up Month, what better time to understand all the perks it can bring you and your kids?

As children grow, they are constantly at different learning stages, all of which are important to their development. The resources and tools Orange County Library System provides to library cardholders can help them to thrive in multiple facets of life -- educationally and personally.

1. Supplemental resources for schoolwork

With a virtual library card, students in kindergarten through 12th grade have access to all kinds of fun and educational resources that can help them in their educational career.

They have access to E-books in English and Spanish, conversation and vocabulary training, book lists that are based on personal preferences, free streaming music, information about science experiments, tutoring, test prep and so much more. Then, there are more specific offerings depending on certain age ranges.

Pre-K

Children who have not yet made it to elementary school can do so much to be engaged. Anyone as young as 6 months old and through age 6 can utilize short videos and flashcards to help them learn foreign languages. They can also discover elementary school-aged E-books that they can listen to or read, as well as access to individual school reading lists that can help them prepare in the years ahead of school.

A mom helps her child at an Orange County Library System branch. (Orange County Library System)

Elementary school

Children through fifth grade have access to short videos and flashcards that can help them to learn foreign languages, research resources and audiobook collections of popular juvenile fiction and non-fiction books.

Middle school and high school

The resources available to students in middle school and high school is extensive. They have access to resources for research in areas of history, literature, art, social science, medicine, business and more. And they can access news articles that date back to 1978, and find a variety of magazines, journals and periodicals.

The older students get, the more they begin considering where they might go to college and what their future looks like in a career. Through the career guidance section, students can explore career options and create a professional resume.

To learn more about all the supplemental schoolwork resources available to your children, click or tap here.

Students study at the library. (Orange County Library System)

2. Homework help

In addition to the supplemental resources, through Homework Help, Orange County Library System provides young library cardholders with an array of resources to help them with their homework. These include quick links to live online tutoring, research paper writing tips, school subject research guides, test preparation and other assistance.

Click or tap here to learn more and to access these resources.

3. Kindergarten readiness

Readying our children for kindergarten really begins at birth, so any resources available to do that can be beneficial to the child and their parents.

Orange County Library System’s early childhood programming incorporates the five early literacy practices of reading, writing, singing, talking and playing. It also recognizes that the parent is the child’s first and best teacher, so it equips the parent with activities parents and their child can do together each day to prepare them for what’s to come.

Click or tap here to learn more about kindergarten readiness.

4. Unique events

There is something happening daily across Orange County Library System branches. They are educational, fun and engaging for kids of all ages.

These events include everything from story time and gameplay to learning about culture and cooking.

For example, just a few upcoming events include:

There are so many opportunities for children to learn and grow in their personal and educational development.

Become a library cardholder during National Library Card Sign-up Month and receive a free gift while supplies last. Adults can sign up by clicking or tapping here. Anyone 17 or younger can sign up for their card by clicking or tapping here.

To learn more about what a library card gives you access to -- or to see what events are happening at a branch near you -- visit the Orange County Library System website. You can also call 407-835-7323 or stop by any location.