Adults, your library card isn’t just for checking out books anymore. Here’s what else you have access to.

As adults, many of us have spent countless hours in libraries. For many of us, that was one of the only ways to find new books and interests.

Even now, if you’re not using a library card to check out books, perhaps you are finding books online, through audio apps or on a tablet.

Here’s the thing: Whether you’re a book lover or, perhaps, you’re on the other end of the spectrum and don’t have much time or interest in reading, there are numerous other beneficial things you can access with an Orange County Library System library card.

Career prep/guidance

Orange County Library System library cardholders utilize the library's career help. (Orange County Library System)

Whether it’s your very first gig as an adult or you’re switching gears to jump into a new career, you can access multiple resources that can aid you in the process.

Orange County Library System’s website provides assistance in searching for a job, understanding expectations for different careers, skills training, resume writing, interview preparation and other community resources that will help you be prepared for your new endeavors.

Click or tap here to access all the resources available to you.

Genealogy

Orange County Library System library cardholders investigate their genealogy. (Orange County Library System)

Have you ever wondered about your family’s past – like, your grandmother’s grandmother’s story? Chances are there is a reasonable amount of documentation out there that can paint a picture, but you just haven’t figured out how to access it yet.

The Orange County Library System’s extensive genealogy collection, which is located at the West Oaks Branch and Genealogy Center, holds nearly 40,000 genealogy reference books that are organized by state, along with a sizeable collection of donated family histories that are organized by surname.

Your library card gets you access to Ancestry.com’s Ancestry Library Edition, which includes U.S. Census records, voter lists, vital records and tutorials. You can also access a free collection of research and vital government-issued documents. Plus, there are resources that can help you keep track of all the genealogical information you come across.

There is so much more you can access and learn through this resource. Click or tap here to learn more.

Language learning

Orange County Library System library cardholders participate in library event. (Orange County Library System)

Learning a new language can open so many opportunities for someone, but it can feel like a daunting thing to take on.

An Orange County Library System library card provides tools that can help you learn other languages through various learning databases, books, audiobooks and DVDs.

You can do it virtually or in person at many of the library locations. Plus, there’s an app for convenience.

These resources aren’t just for English-speaking people who are trying to learn another language. This is also for anyone who is trying to learn English.

Click or tap here to learn more about the resources available to you.

Local Wanderer program

Dr. Phillips Center. (Orange County Library System)

It’s amazing how much there is to do around your own town that you might not even think about – experiences that can be extremely enriching.

Orange County Library System’s Local Wanderer program gives library card holders the ability to “check out” free experiences at local arts and cultural venues throughout Orange County.

Orange County Library System has 12 community partners that help provide free experiences, including the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, Central Florida Zoo and Botanical Gardens, Orlando Museum of Art and many more.

Through the program, cardholders can get one pass per partner every 30 days, based on availability. The program is open to all resident and fee card library cardholders, and it is completely free.

Click or tap here to view pass availability and learn how you can access these experiences.

Aside from the four programs and resources mentioned above, there is so much you can gain from a library card. There are thousands of events – in person and virtually – about cooking, music and movies, photography, coding, technical skills, arts and crafts, pets, health and wellness, web design, life skills and so much more.

Do yourself a favor and check out all the events that are accessible to you by clicking here.

Become a library cardholder during National Library Card Sign-up Month and receive a free gift while supplies last. Adults can sign up by clicking or tapping here. Anyone 17 or younger can sign up for their card by clicking or tapping here.

To learn more about what a library card gives you access to -- or to see what events are happening at a branch near you -- visit the Orange County Library System website. You can also call 407-835-7323 or stop by any location.