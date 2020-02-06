Goaltender Mike Condon to join Solar Bears, reassigned from Syracuse Crunch

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Solar Bears have announced that the Tampa Bay Lightning have reassigned goaltender Mike Condon to the Solar Bears from the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League.

Condon, 29, joins Orlando after posting a 3-2-1 record in six appearances with Syracuse this season, sporting a 4.10 goals-against average and a save percentage of .877. The Lightning acquired Condon along with a 2020 sixth-round draft pick from the Ottawa Senators in exchange for Ryan Callahan and Tampa Bay’s fifth-round selection in the 2020 NHL Draft on July 30, 2019.

The 6-foot-2, 196-pound netminder has appeared in 129 NHL games with the Senators, Pittsburgh Penguins and Montréal Canadiens, posting a record of 45-58-17 to go along with a 2.79 goals-against average and a .905 save percentage.

The goaltender has suited up in 63 career games in the AHL with Syracuse, the Belleville Senators, Hamilton Bulldogs and Houston Aeros, going 31-22-7 with four shutouts, a 2.63 goals-against average and a save percentage of .914.

Condon has appeared in 43 career ECHL matches with the Wheeling Nailers and Ontario Reign, going 26-13-4 with seven shutouts, a 2.11 goals-against average and a .932 save percentage. In his rookie season of 2013-14 with Wheeling, Condon was a three-time selection as the ECHL Goaltender of the Week and was named Goaltender of the Month for November, finishing the season with a league-leading .931 save percentage.

Prior to turning pro, the Holliston, Massachusetts native played collegiate hockey for Princeton University, where he recorded a record of 18-22-8 in 53 appearances for the Tigers program, along with a 2.65 goals-against average and a .911 save percentage.

NEXT GAMES:

