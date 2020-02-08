Everything you need to know about the XFL

ORLANDO, Fla. – The XFL is back and the season starts this weekend.

The league’s second go-around features new rules to bring in new fans.

LIST OF TEAMS

Teams in the West Division Seattle Dragons Los Angeles Wildcats Dallas Renegades Houston Roughnecks

Teams in the East Division New York Guardians St. Louis BattleHawks D.C. Defenders Tampa Bay Vipers



Rules

Special teams play will be completely different in the XFL compared to the NFL. Kickoffs will start from the 30-yard line.

The kicker has to kick the ball between the 20-yard line and the end zone.

The coverage team and block team is not allowed to move until the ball is caught. Surprise onside kicks are not allowed in the XFL. Points after touchdowns are completely different.

A team can run a 1-point attempt from the 2-yard line a 2-point attempt from the five-yard line or a 3-point attempt from the 10-yard line.

The XFL will allow the double-forward pass. A team can only throw a double-pass play if the first pass is completed behind the line of scrimmage. The second pass has to be behind the line of scrimmage.

The NFL does not allow this play. If the game is tied after four quarters of play the teams will head to an overtime shootout.

The OT will feature five rounds and a round consists of one play from each team from the 5-yard line. If the score is still tied after the five rounds, the OT turns into a sudden death format.

The XFL will have a 25-second play clock compared to the NFL’s 40-second play clock. Each game will have a referee dedicated to spotting the ball after each play to speed up the pace of the game.

When will the games be played?

The games will be played on Saturdays and Sundays starting on Feb. 8.

The regular season ends on April 12.

The regular season will also feature two Thursday night games.

How long is the season?

Each team will play 10 regular-season games.

Four teams will make the playoffs, the first round will start on April 18.

The championship will be played at 3 p.m. on April 26.

Who are the starting quarterbacks?

Brandon Silvers is the starting quarterback for Seattle

Cardale Jones is the starting quarterback for the Defenders

Jalan McClendon is the starting quarterback for Los Angeles

P.J. Walker is the starting quarterback for Houston

Aaron Murray is the starting quarterback for Tampa Bay

Matt McGloin is the starting quarterback for New York

Jordan Ta’amu is the starting quarterback for St. Louis

Philip Nelson is the starting quarterback for Dallas.

Are former UCF players playing in Week 1?

Former UCF defensive tackle Tony Guerad will be playing for Dallas and former UCF defensive back Rannell Hall will be playing for Tampa Bay.