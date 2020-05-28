Senior Salute: Danny Castaneda

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Central Florida is home to many awesome athletes and we continue to recognize a special group of them, the high school seniors who’ve had their final seasons cut short but have represented their schools so well for years.

This edition of Senior Salute goes to Danny Castaneda of the Dr. Phillips baseball team.

He did it all for the Panthers.

The second baseman was a team leader and made it a point to show his younger teammates how it’s done.

Danny gave the Panther pop at the plate and solid glover work in the infield.

Castaneda is a member of the National Technical Honor Society and will be off to Sante Fe College in Gainesville.

He hopes to walk on to that baseball team.

Danny’s seen a lot during his time at DP and will always cherish the work everyone put in to make the Panthers a perennial contender.