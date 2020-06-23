Noose found in Bubba Wallace’s NASCAR stall had been there since last year, FBI says

TALLADEGA, Ala. – An FBI investigation launched after NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace found a noose in his stall determined the noose had been there since last year.

The FBI announced late Tuesday afternoon that no federal crime had been committed.

“On Monday, 15 FBI special agents conducted numerous interviews regarding the situation at Talladega Superspeedway. After a thorough review of the facts and evidence surrounding this event, we have concluded that no federal crime was committed,” a news release read.

According to the agency, Wallace was assigned the stall last week but the noose had been in garage four since Oct. 2019 and there was NASCAR video that proved that.

“Although the noose is now known to have been in garage number 4 in 2019, nobody could have known Mr. Wallace would be assigned to garage number 4 last week,” a news release read.

NASCAR further clarified in a statement Tuesday saying that garage door pull rope was fashioned like a noose.

“We appreciate the FBI’s quick and thorough investigation and are thankful to learn that this was not an intentional, racist act against Bubba,” the statement read.

Leaders at NASCAR expressed outrage after news broke Sunday about the noose while Wallace called it a “despicable act of racism.”

Wallace is the only full-time black driver in NASCAR’s elite Cup Series. Two weeks ago, he successfully pushed for NASCAR to ban the Confederate flag at its tracks and properties.

NASCAR President Steve Phelps said Monday that security has been stepped up for Wallace.

