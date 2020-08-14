Orlando wins final regular season game in NBA bubble

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Magic beat the New Orleans Pelicans in the team’s final regular season game in the NBA bubble on Thursday.

Nikola Vucevic was 10-11 from the field and scored 23 points in the game for the Magic.

D.J. Augustin scored 22 in the game for Orlando.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker had the most points for the Pelicans and finished the game with 29.

The Magic are the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference for the NBA playoffs and the team’s first game against the No. 1 seed Milwaukee Bucks will be at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday on TNT.

Here is the schedule for the rest of the series:

Game 2 at 6 p.m. on Aug. 20 on ESPN

Game 3 at 1 p.m. on Aug. 22 on TNT

Game 4 at 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 24 on NBA TV

Game 5 will be on Aug. 26 (if necessary)

Game 6 will be on Aug. 28 (if necessary)

Game 7 will be on Aug. 30 (If necessary)

The Bucks’ best player is Giannis Antetokounmpo, the 2019 MVP is averaging 29 points, 13 rebounds and 5 assists a game this year.

Vucevic leads the way for the Magic averaging 19 points and 10 rebounds a game.

The Bucks were 4-0 against the Magic this year.