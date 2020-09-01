No Knight Walk at UCF home opener as school announces safety measures

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Knight Walk at the University of Central Florida will not take place during the team’s home opener against Tulsa on Oct. 3.

The tradition allows fans to cheer on UCF players as the team steps off the bus and head toward the stadium.

UCF Director of Athletics Danny White said the stadium will be at 25% capacity.

On Tuesday, the school announced safety measures to be put in place.

The University is asking fans to practice social distancing and to not show up to the game if they are feeling sick.

Clear bags, seat cushions, individual-sized hand sanitizer bottles, sanitary wipes and small clutch bags will be permitted at the game, according to UCF.

UCF said non-clear bags will not be allowed at games.

The stadium will be divided into seven sections, fans must enter the stadium at the gate they are assigned to on their ticket.

Fans will not be allowed to move from zone to zone during the game, each area will have adequate restrooms and concessions, according to UCF.

Fifty hand sanitizers will be installed in the stadium and attendants will be assigned to restrooms to monitor cleanliness.

Menu items at the concession stands for the game will be limited.

Knight Walk, Tailgate Concert Series, March to Victory and the Kids Zone will not take place this season.