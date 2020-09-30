UCF vs. Tulsa: How to watch, stream, listen

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

ORLANDO, Fla. – The University of Central Florida will host Tulsa in the Knights' first home game of the year on Saturday.

UCF officials said about 11,000 fans will be allowed to attend the noon game. Fans will be required to wear a face covering during the game.

The Knights go into the game as the No. 11 team in the country and the squad is 2-0 on the year.

Tulsa is 0-1 on the season.

Dillon Gabriel is off to a great start to the season, the UCF quarterback has thrown for 825 yards, 8 touchdowns, and one pick.

Marlon Williams and Jaylon Robinson are the leading receivers through two games.

Williams has 23 catches for 290 yards and two touchdowns.

Robinson has 15 receptions for 255 yards and two touchdowns.

The Knights have won the last 21 games at the Bounce House.

Tulsa leads the series at 8-3, the last time UCF defeated Tulsa was on Nov. 14, 2014.

What channel is the game on? ESPN 2

How can you listen to the game? 740 AM

How to stream the game? ESPN.com

Who are the announcers for the game? Jason Benetti, Rod Gilmore, Lericia Harris

Which team is favored to win the game? UCF is a 21.5-point Las Vegas favorite

What is the total for the game? The total is set at 72