UCF to play BYU in Boca Raton Bowl ahead of Christmas

The University of Central Florida will be playing against Brigham Young University in the RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl, the Knights announced.

The game will be at 7 p.m. on Dec. 22 at FAU Stadium in Boca Raton with the 6-3 Knights going up against the 10-1, 14th-ranked Cougars.

This bowl matchup is a challenge for the Knights as BYU is the only team to be nationally ranked in the top 10 in total offense (No. 10), total defense (No. 10), scoring offense (NO. 8) and scoring defense (No. 3). BYU’s only loss was to Coastal Carolina.

The bowl matchup you didn't know you needed.



“BYU plays complementary football, in terms of offense, defense and special teams, as well as any team in the country,” says UCF head coach Josh Heupel. “This will be a tremendous challenge for our football team—and certainly our players are excited about.”

UCF, which finished its season 6-3, won its last game against South Florida with a score of 58-46. The Knights have won two of the last three bowl games it has played in.

Stadium capacity has been set at 20% for the game, the stadium normally holds 30,000 fans.

The drive from Orlando is about three hours for any UCF fans wanting to make the trip.

For tickets, visit roofclaimbocaratonbowl.com to sign up for the ticket pre-sale. The game will be aired on ESPN.