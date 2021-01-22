Report: Baseball legend Hank Aaron dies at 86

ATLANTA – Hall of Famer and one-time home run king Henry “Hank” Aaron died Friday morning at the age of 86, according to CBS46 in Atlanta.
Aaron was born in Mobile, Alabama, in 1934 and briefly played in the Negro Leagues and minor leagues. At the age of 20, Aaron made his Major League debut and started his 23-year-career with the then-Milwaukee Braves.
Aaron, known as Hammerin’ Hank, remains MLB’s runs batted in leader with 2,297 and total base leader with 6,856, according to the report.
Aaron finished his career with 755 home runs, a record that stood until Barry Bonds passed him and finished with 762 home runs.
This hits hard. Great man. Strong man. Gentleman.
More than home run king.
He was so kind and so insightful.
Big @Browns fan. Told me a story more than 30 years ago about sitting in Dawg Pound with his mask
I loved him. #RIPHankAaron