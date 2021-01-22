Report: Baseball legend Hank Aaron dies at 86

As he approached Babe Ruth's career home run record in 1973-74, Hank Aaron of the Atlanta Braves was the recipient of death threats and hate mail from people who did not want to see the record broken. Even the media covering Aaron were subject to threats, with Lewis Grizzard, then the sports editor at the Atlanta Journal reportedly receiving numerous phone calls calling journalists "n***** lovers" for covering Aaron's pursuit of the record.

ATLANTA – Hall of Famer and one-time home run king Henry “Hank” Aaron died Friday morning at the age of 86, according to CBS46 in Atlanta.

Aaron was born in Mobile, Alabama, in 1934 and briefly played in the Negro Leagues and minor leagues. At the age of 20, Aaron made his Major League debut and started his 23-year-career with the then-Milwaukee Braves.

Aaron, known as Hammerin’ Hank, remains MLB’s runs batted in leader with 2,297 and total base leader with 6,856, according to the report.

Aaron finished his career with 755 home runs, a record that stood until Barry Bonds passed him and finished with 762 home runs.

