UCF’s winningest head coach dies at 80

QUINCY, Fla. – The University of Central Florida’s winningest head coach Gene McDowell has died at the age of 80.

The university said McDowell died Tuesday morning in Quincy.

McDowell went 86-61 from 1985-1997.

In his run as head coach, UCF played in Division II, Division 1-AA and Division 1.

Pro Bowl quarterback Daunte Culpepper was recruited by McDowell.

McDowell also served as athletic director for the Knights.

The Waycross, Georgia native played college ball at Florida State University, where he was a linebacker and offensive guard.

UCF honors McDowell through an endowed scholarship that’s given to an incoming football player each year.