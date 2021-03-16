Dana White says UFC 261 to be held in Florida with 100% capacity on April 24

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – UFC 261 will be held in Jacksonville, Florida with 100% capacity on April 24, according to UFC President Dana White.

“We are back,” White said in a video posted on Twitter.

White said the card will be held at the VyStar Veterans Memoria Arena.

The UFC President expects 15,000 fans for the event.

He said the card will feature three title fights.

“Thank you Jacksonville, I love you guys,” White said.

