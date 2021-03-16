Dana White says UFC 261 to be held in Florida with 100% capacity on April 24

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – UFC 261 will be held in Jacksonville, Florida with 100% capacity on April 24, according to UFC President Dana White.
“We are back,” White said in a video posted on Twitter.
White said the card will be held at the VyStar Veterans Memoria Arena.
WE ARE BACK!!!!!!#UFC261 April 24th. Jacksonville, FL. FULL CROWD. pic.twitter.com/5dy7wb4OWE— danawhite (@danawhite) March 16, 2021
The UFC President expects 15,000 fans for the event.
[TRENDING: Sheriff: Man cut off grandpa’s ears | Cops kill man suspected of fatally shooting his mom | SpaceX launch creates crazy clouds]
He said the card will feature three title fights.
“Thank you Jacksonville, I love you guys,” White said.
[RELATED: MLB’s Rangers in line to be first team back to full capacity]
A Major League Baseball team is hoping to feature a game in April with a full-capacity crowd.
The CEO of the Texas Rangers is hoping for a full crowd for the team’s home opener on April 5.