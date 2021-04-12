Former intern Frank Kelleher is now president at Daytona International Speedway

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – From intern to president, Frank Kelleher has climbed to one of the highest rungs on the Daytona International Speedway ladder.

NASCAR named the 38-year-old Ormond Beach resident the track’s new president on April 6. Kelleher takes over for Chip Wile, who will now oversee operations for all 13 of NASCAR’s tracks.

Kelleher is a veteran of the racing industry and NASCAR. His career began as an intern at Daytona in 2002, which turned into a job offer. He’s been with NASCAR/ISC ever since.

Kelleher also has first-hand knowledge of Daytona’s pavement. A champion go kart racer, he competed at Daytona years ago.