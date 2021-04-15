White Sox LHP Rodón throwing perfect game thru 8 vs Indians

Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Carlos Rodon (55) pumps his fist after striking out Cleveland Indians' Yu Chang (2) to end the sixth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, April, 14, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)

CHICAGO – Chicago White Sox left-hander Carlos Rodón has a perfect game after eight innings against the Cleveland Indians on Wednesday night.

Working quickly in short sleeves with the top of his jersey partially unbuttoned on a cool night in Chicago, Rodón has thrown 61 of his 95 pitches for strikes. He has six strikeouts.

The crowd of 7,148 cheered loudly when José Ramírez lined to left on a 3-1 pitch for the final out of the seventh. There were more cheers after Amed Rosario struck out swinging for the final out of the eighth.

The gametime temperature was 45 degrees, and most of the other players had on long sleeves. Chicago had an 8-0 lead heading into the eighth.

Rodón was selected by Chicago with the No. 3 pick in the 2014 amateur draft. He has been hampered by injuries in recent years, but he won a spot in the rotation during spring training and pitched five innings in a 6-0 win at Seattle in his first start of the season.

Ad

He was supposed to pitch on Monday against Cleveland, but he was scratched because of an upset stomach.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports