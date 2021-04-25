A's extend win streak to 13 with 7-2 victory over Orioles

Oakland Athletics' Jed Lowrie, right, celebrates his three-run home run with Elvis Andrus, center, and Mark Canha during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday, April 24, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)

BALTIMORE – The Oakland Athletics were not deterred by a six-game losing streak to open the season.

They were simply going to “Ride the Wave,” a mantra the team embraced to get past the adversity.

Jed Lowrie hit a three-run homer and the Athletics won their 13th straight game, building a big lead early and beating the Baltimore Orioles 7-2 on a rainy Saturday night.

“You just go out there and grind on it," Oakland manager Bob Melvin said about the challenging conditions. “Play as long as you can until someone says it's no longer playable.”

This is the third-longest winning streak in Oakland history. The A's won 14 straight in 1988 and set a then-American League record with 20 consecutive victories in 2002.

Cleveland broke that mark with 22 straight wins in 2017 — Oakland's string is the longest in the majors since that Indians run.

The Athletics have outscored opponents 83-36 during their winning streak.

Matt Olson and Mark Canha had two hits and two RBIs apiece for Oakland, which has won nine in row against the Orioles dating to 2019.

