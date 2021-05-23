Orlando Pride earn 2-1 road win at defending champion North Carolina

It was only the second game of the season for the Orlando Pride on Saturday, but they couldn’t have made a bigger statement.

Sydney Leroux and Alex Morgan each scored to help the Pride earn a 2-1 win at the North Carolina Courage, which are the defending National Women’s Soccer League champions.

Leroux scored in the 36th minute and Morgan scored in the 79th minute to give the Pride a 2-0 lead.

Despite a goal in the 89th minute by North Carolina’s Jessica McDonald, the Pride held on for a win to improve to 1-0-1 on the young season.

Next up for the Pride is a home game against Portland at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.