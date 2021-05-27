Alex Morgan scores again in Orlando win against Portland

ORLANDO, Fla. – Alex Morgan scored for Orlando in the Pride’s 2-1 win against the Portland Thorns on Tuesday.

Morgan’s first-half goal was her third goal in three games.

Sydney Leroux gave Orlando a 2-1 one minute into the second half.

[TRENDING: Black Hawk helicopter crashes in Fla.; no survivors found | Video: Supermoon eclipse | Man killed while teaching son to drive]

Orlando scored two goals on three shots and Portland scored one goal on eight shots.

Ad

Portland had nine fouls and the Pride had five fouls.

The Thorns had possession for 55 percent of the game.

Orlando’s next game is against Kansas City on Sunday.