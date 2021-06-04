News 6 to air the SPORTYS. Here’s who’s up for the awards

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Greater Orlando Sports Commission has unveiled the list of 52 finalists for the 2021 SPORTYS: Greater Orlando’s Night of Champions presented by Orlando Health Jewett Orthopedic Institute.

The 2021 SPORTYS will honor sports business professionals whose contributions and impact are vital in making Greater Orlando one of the country’s premier sports destinations. The show will air on WKMG-TV News 6 and stream on ClickOrlando.com at 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 19.

The finalists were selected by a voting committee made up of members of the GO Sports board of directors. The finalists represent 33 different organizations throughout the Orlando area.

“Congratulations to all of the 2021 SPORTYS finalists,” said Faron Kelley, vice president of Disney Sports and chairman of the Greater Orlando Sports Commission Board of Directors. “We could not be more pleased to celebrate these tremendously talented individuals in our sports community. This year’s inclusive field of 52 finalists represent 33 different regional organizations, which is an increase from 21 organizations last year, showing the growing impact of the sports industry in Central Florida.”

The winners will be revealed during the televised event on Saturday, June 19.

2021 SPORTYS Awards, Finalists and Award Sponsors (finalists are listed in alphabetical order within each category):

Chairman’s Award of Excellence – presented by Pizza Hut

To Be Revealed during the June 19 Broadcast

Best in Business Operations – presented by AdventHealth

Clyde Boutte, Orlando Venues

Doug Patterson, Orange County Public Schools

Jorge Senior, ESPN Wide World of Sports

Jack & Lelani Travers, Jack Travers Waterski School

Best in Communications & Public Relations – presented by the Orlando Sports Foundation

Natalie Casey, Track Shack Events

Dan Forcella, UCF Athletics

Joel Glass, Orlando Magic

Casey Tanous, Full Sail University

Best in Corporate Partnerships – presented by Orlando Health Jewett Orthopedic Institute

Michael Loulan, Orlando Magic

Josh Mora, Full Sail University

Dylan Tell, Orlando Solar Bears

Amy Wise, 2022 Special Olympics USA Games

Keshia Woodie, Orlando Magic

Best in Facility Operations – presented by 2022 Special Olympics USA Games

Brian Barton, UCF Athletics

Craig Borkon, Orlando Venues

Marty Shirley, Orlando Health National Training Center

Travis Rima, City of Leesburg

Best in Gameday & Team Operations – presented by Mission Inn Resort & Club

Michael Bowery, Mission Inn Resort & Club

Drew Donovan, Arnold Palmer Invitational

Margaret Hill, West Lakes Partnership

Tom Ward, Track Shack Events

Best in Marketing – presented by Berman Hopkins, CPAs & Associates

Pedro Araujo, Orlando City Soccer Club

Jade Mallard, Amateur Athletic Union

Larry Meador, Evok Advertising

Jimmy Skiles, UCF Athletics

Best in Sales – presented by Withum

Travis Binkley, Visit Orlando

Matan Cohen, Orlando Magic

Brooke Smoley, UCF Athletics

Chris Spano, Orlando City Soccer Club

Best in Social Responsibility – presented by Think Integrated

Kurt Esser, Seminole State College

Alan Gooch, Cure Bowl

Garry Jones, Full Sail University

Delise O’Meally, Institute for Sport & Social Justice

Danny Trosset, Sports 4 The Kids

Best in Sports Media – presented by Full Sail University’s Dan Patrick School of Sportscasting

Marc Daniels, UCF Athletics

George Diaz, Growing Bolder

Marcos Peres, Orlando City Soccer Club

David Steele, Orlando Magic

Sponsorship Activation of the Year – presented by Osceola Heritage Park

AdventHealth & Orlando Magic, COVID-19 Health & Safety Initiations

Cheez-It & Florida Citrus Sports, “Wheel Live Fans” at the Cheez-It Bowl

Orlando Health & Full Sail University, The Fortress Naming Rights, Research & Scholarship

Orlando Health & Orlando Pride, Ad Astra Jersey Launch

Executive of the Year – presented by OUC The Reliable One