Longoria out at least 6 weeks with left shoulder sprain

SAN FRANCISCO – The San Francisco Giants placed Evan Longoria on the 10-day injured list with a left shoulder sprain before Sunday's series finale against the Chicago Cubs.

He’s expected to miss at least six weeks.

Infielder Thairo Estrada was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento to take Longoria's place on the roster.

Longoria, who was hitting .280 with nine home runs and 30 RBIs, was injured late in Saturday’s win over the Cubs, colliding with shortstop Brandon Crawford in the ninth inning as both players tried to field a ground ball.

Crawford was fine afterward though he was not in Sunday’s starting lineup.

“It was very emotional after the game for all of us,” Giants manager Gabe Kapler said. “He was swinging the bat well. It's a major challenge to fill his shoes.”

